Fear when PML-N will leak second video: Hamid Mir

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says Imran Khan has become the biggest threat for PTI

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Renowned journalist Hamid Mir has claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has another video that they can leak.

Commenting on the leaked video of judge Arshad Malik in Mohammad Malick’s show, Hamid Mir said, “Fear when PML-N will leak second video.”

To this, Mohammad Malick asked, “Is there another video as well?” Hamid Mir, responded yes there is another one.

He further said that Imran Khan has become the biggest threat for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.