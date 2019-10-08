Fearing losing control over seminaries, Fazal opposing madrassa reforms: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was opposing madrassa reforms because children of these seminaries would now be able to receive modern education and would not be used for political purposes in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was opposing madrassa reforms because children of these seminaries would now be able to receive modern education and would not be used for political purposes in future.

In a statement , he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working fast on seminaries reforms.

"After madrassa reforms, students of madrassas will not be used for political purposes as they have been in the past. The children of the madrassas are also our children, we will bring them into the national mainstream and pay close attention to them," he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said government would provide advanced scientific education and facilities to the students of the seminaries so that the students of the seminaries could also serve the country and become enable citizen.

"Children of the madrassas have right to join any field of their choice lik".engineer, doctor and will play their full role in serving the country.

He said madrassa reforms and mainstreaming education standards of religious seminaries was among the top priorities of PTI government.

" Government is committed to uplift the standard of madrassa.

All seminaries will have to register themselves with the Federal and provincial education ministry in order to bring them in the national mainstream"He said that government wanted to eradicate class-based education system and introduce uniform curriculum in the education sector.