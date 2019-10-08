UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fearing Losing Control Over Seminaries, Fazal Opposing Madrassa Reforms: Ziaullah Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

Fearing losing control over seminaries, Fazal opposing madrassa reforms: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was opposing madrassa reforms because children of these seminaries would now be able to receive modern education and would not be used for political purposes in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was opposing madrassa reforms because children of these seminaries would now be able to receive modern education and would not be used for political purposes in future.

In a statement , he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working fast on seminaries reforms.

"After madrassa reforms, students of madrassas will not be used for political purposes as they have been in the past. The children of the madrassas are also our children, we will bring them into the national mainstream and pay close attention to them," he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said government would provide advanced scientific education and facilities to the students of the seminaries so that the students of the seminaries could also serve the country and become enable citizen.

"Children of the madrassas have right to join any field of their choice lik".engineer, doctor and will play their full role in serving the country.

He said madrassa reforms and mainstreaming education standards of religious seminaries was among the top priorities of PTI government.

" Government is committed to uplift the standard of madrassa.

All seminaries will have to register themselves with the Federal and provincial education ministry in order to bring them in the national mainstream"He said that government wanted to eradicate class-based education system and introduce uniform curriculum in the education sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Doctor National University Government Top

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

3 minutes ago

NIH for preparing epidemic-prone diseases response ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Minister of Housing visits Dubai Land Depart ..

29 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly calls for international ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.