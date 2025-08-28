- Home
Fears Of Possible Flooding In Border Districts Linked To Indus River Canals In Balochistan: Provincial Adviser For Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Provincial Adviser for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday warned that the flood situation in many of the country’s rivers has become increasingly alarming, raising concerns of possible flooding in Balochistan’s border districts connected to the Indus River canals
She said recent reports indicate heightened risks of flooding, prompting the Government of Balochistan to initiate emergency measures.
“The provincial government is closely monitoring the riverine situation and maintaining constant coordination with the governments of Sindh and Punjab to ensure timely response to any potential emergency,” she added.
Dr. Buledi stressed that citizens must also adopt precautionary measures, especially those residing near rivers and canals, to safeguard themselves and strictly follow the instructions of local administrations.
She further mentioned that district administrations have been directed to implement safety measures in vulnerable areas and keep emergency relief plans ready. Concerned departments have been instructed to keep machinery, rescue teams, and medical facilities on high alert.
“The people of Balochistan are assured that their safety and security remain the government’s top priority, she said adding that comprehensive preparations are being made to deal with any possible situation.
However, no government effort can succeed without public cooperation, therefore citizens must extend full support to the government and its institutions,” Dr. Buledi emphasized.
