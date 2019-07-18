Feasibility consultants being hired for upgradation of 135-km track

Ministry of Railways has sought services of reputed consultants for carrying out feasibility study for restoration and upgradation of Jacobabad-Silra Shahdad Kot-Larkana section

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways has sought services of reputed consultants for carrying out feasibility study for restoration and upgradation of Jacobabad-Silra Shahdad Kot-Larkana section.

"The length of the track is 135 kilometers and Pakistan Railways intends to hire the services of reputed consultants or joint venture to prepare feasibility study in this regard," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the interested firms can download Request for Proposal (RFP) documents from Pakistan Railways website (www.pakrail.gov.pk) or PPRA website (www.ppra.org.pk).

The document consists of RFP, Terms of Reference, consultant's evaluation criteria and format of technical and financial proposals for this project, the official added.

He said interested leading consulting firms or joint ventures, having required experience of carrying out feasibility studies particularly in railways sector, had been invited to participate for the bidding of this project.

Technical and financial proposals could be submitted in two separate envelopes. A pre-proposal conference to be held on July 15 at Pakistan Railways Headquarters, Lahore, for which interested consultants have been asked to attend, he added.

The official said any further information could be obtained from Chief Engineer (Survey & Construction) Pakistan Railways Muhammad Irfan-ul-Haq during office hours.

The prospective bidders could submit their proposals only on prescribed format on or before July 22.

He said technical proposals would be opened on the same date in the presence of representative of firms, who choose to witness.

395