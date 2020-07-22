Feasibility from Gwadar to Quetta, Quetta to Kotla Jam rail link via Zhob completed in 2019: Senate told

Sate Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the feasibility report from Gwadar to Quetta and Quetta to Kotla Jam rail link via Zhob was completed on June 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sate Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the feasibility report from Gwadar to Quetta and Quetta to Kotla Jam rail link via Zhob was completed on June 30, 2019.

Responding to query during Question Hour in Senate, he said the PC-I for acquisition of land for Gwadar rail connectivity was under process. No study from Zhob to Kohat was under consideration by Pakistan Railways, he said.

He said distance from Gwadar to Quetta of proposed railway line was about 925 Kilometers, Quetta to Zohab about 320 Kilometers, Zohab to Kotla Jam about 497 Kilometers and from Kohat to Peshawar about 65 Kilometers. Moreover, no rail link proposed from Khuzdar to Ratodero and Ratodero to Sukkur, he added.

He said the Shah Sawar Passenger train was suspended on November 15, 2011 along-with 58 other pairs of trains due to the system. Later on, three trains such as; 209UP/210 Down (Faiz Ahmad Faiz passenger), 211 UP/212 Down (Narowal Passenger) and 125 UP/126 Down (Lasani Express) were restored which were quite sufficient to cater the needs of public of the section, he added.

He said no loss had been incurred to Pakistan Railways due to suspension of 217 UP/218 Down. Further, three trains mentioned above were currently suspended due to lockdown and would be restored as and when decided by the government.

He said at present Allama Iqbal Express and Lasani Express were available which run between Karachi Sialkot via Lahore Narowal.