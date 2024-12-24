'Feasibility Of Murree Tourist Glass Train Project To Be Completed By April 2025'
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The feasibility study of the Rawalpindi-Murree Tourist Glass Train project will be completed by April 30th, 2025. The railway tracks, stations, geological survey, protection of the natural environment and other important issues will be reviewed with special focus in the feasibility study.
This was told by the NESPAK officials during a briefing on the project, which was held here on Tuesday with provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar in the Chair. The briefing was also attended by the reps and heads of various relevant departments. The Secretary Transport attended the briefing via video link.
NESPAK representatives briefed that consultations were also being sought from international consultants regarding the project to render best efforts for the mega tourism project.
The Transport Minister, during the briefing underlined that the purpose of the feasibility study was to review the ground realities so that there is no obstacle in the completion of the project. He directed the concerned quarters to also review the latest study with the older one.
He said that the train project was planned in 2014.
"Many changes occured during last 10 years including new constructions have been done, Covid-19 changed the living landscape and also, the climate change impacts have increased", he added.
He highlighted that the Tourist Glass Train would provide travel facilities to tourists as well as locals, further promote tourism and will also contribute in reducing the traffic load in Murree.
