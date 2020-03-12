Feasibility of road to connect villages on Punjab-Balochistan boundary ordered

Punjab highway officials have been told to prepare feasibility to build a 15-kilometre road connecting tribal areas in Punjab to a nearby village Rahra Shams in Musa Khel district of Balochistan to facilitate tribal people on both sides of the provincial boundary

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab highway officials have been told to prepare feasibility to build a 15-kilometre road connecting tribal areas in Punjab to a nearby village Rahra Shams in Musa Khel district of Balochistan to facilitate tribal people on both sides of the provincial boundary.

Political Assistant tribal areas DG Khan has sent a letter to Executive Engineer Highways division DG Khan requesting the task be completed in five days so that further action can be taken to build the road through rough and rocky topography of Suleman Mountain Range.

The initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after people from Rahra Shams village handed application to CM Buzdar during his recent visit to Taunsa Sharif and Baarthi.

The road has been proposed from Hangloon in Punjab to Rahra Shams which would reduce the distance by half compared to the existing Katcha route.

"The cost of road in a mountainous area doubles than normal because of the construction of retaining walls and other additional", a sub engineer of the department Waseem Abbas told APP.

"Patients and students face hardships because of no concrete road", says the applicant Abdul Rauf adding he was happy at the exciting prospect of the much wanted smooth ride through the rough and uneven tribal region that is part of Suleman Mountain Range.