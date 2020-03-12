UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feasibility Of Road To Connect Villages On Punjab-Balochistan Boundary Ordered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

Feasibility of road to connect villages on Punjab-Balochistan boundary ordered

Punjab highway officials have been told to prepare feasibility to build a 15-kilometre road connecting tribal areas in Punjab to a nearby village Rahra Shams in Musa Khel district of Balochistan to facilitate tribal people on both sides of the provincial boundary

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab highway officials have been told to prepare feasibility to build a 15-kilometre road connecting tribal areas in Punjab to a nearby village Rahra Shams in Musa Khel district of Balochistan to facilitate tribal people on both sides of the provincial boundary.

Political Assistant tribal areas DG Khan has sent a letter to Executive Engineer Highways division DG Khan requesting the task be completed in five days so that further action can be taken to build the road through rough and rocky topography of Suleman Mountain Range.

The initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after people from Rahra Shams village handed application to CM Buzdar during his recent visit to Taunsa Sharif and Baarthi.

The road has been proposed from Hangloon in Punjab to Rahra Shams which would reduce the distance by half compared to the existing Katcha route.

"The cost of road in a mountainous area doubles than normal because of the construction of retaining walls and other additional", a sub engineer of the department Waseem Abbas told APP.

"Patients and students face hardships because of no concrete road", says the applicant Abdul Rauf adding he was happy at the exciting prospect of the much wanted smooth ride through the rough and uneven tribal region that is part of Suleman Mountain Range.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab Visit Road Waseem Abbas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

31 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Govt committed to promote quality education

2 minutes ago

Europe-Russia delay mission to find life on Mars

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.