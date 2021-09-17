UrduPoint.com

Feasibility, PC-1 Of Karakar Tunnel Completed: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Feasibility, PC-1 of Karakar Tunnel completed: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W) Riaz Khan Friday said that feasibility study and PC-1 for the construction of two-kilometer long Karakar Tunnel has been completed and work on it would begin soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of Karakar Tunnel here.

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA, Fakhar Jehan, Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA), Sohail Idrees, Senior Engineer Jamal Nasir and the representatives of NESPAK also attended the meeting.

The construction of the tunnel will cut short the 11-kilometer long mountainous distance from Buner to Barikkot district to only three-kilometer, which will be big blessing for the residents of both district Swat and Buner.

He said that the construction of the tunnel will not only uplift the communication infrastructure in the district rather will also play crucial role in the promotion of tourism and strengthening of the local economy.

He further said that the project will connect far-flung backward areas and help discover new tourists' spot in the area.

