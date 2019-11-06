UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feasibility Report Sought To Restore Missing Historical Gates Of Multan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Feasibility report sought to restore missing historical gates of Multan

Parliamentary secretary on information and culture and chairman Walled City Project (WCP) Multan MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday asked officials to prepare feasibility report to restore the historical gates that were missing from the walled city now

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary secretary on information and culture and chairman Walled City Project (WCP) Multan MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday asked officials to prepare feasibility report to restore the historical gates that were missing from the walled city now.

During a visit to the office of Project Management Unit (PMU) at victorian-era historical clock tower building, he asked about the progress made so far on WCP Multan and gave instructions to start work on the last remaining component i.e renovation and conservation of Sarafa Bazaar.

Further, he gave direction for preparation of feasibility report for reconstruction of centuries old historical gates of the city with a view to complete the history of old town.

It may be noted that out of six historical gates, only Haram gate, Bohar gate and Delhi gate existed today and Haram gate has already been conserved under WCP.

However, three more gates including Lohari gate which a PMU official believed was actually Lahori gate, Pak gate and Daulat gate were missing today.

Nadeem Qureshi also instructed PMU officials to conduct a survey encompassing mosques, tombs, Havelies and Bazaars of historical and architectural values.

He emphasized anti-encroachment derive to remove all the unwanted stuff and structures around monuments in Multan.

He ordered to organize an art and craft exhibition and Sufi night.

The WCP chairman also asked officials to send letter to secretary EAD and LG&CD Punjab for requesting further funding to restore the walled city.

Related Topics

Multan Delhi Punjab Visit Progress May All From

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

19 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

23 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

31 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

32 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.