Feasibility report sought to restore missing historical gates of Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary secretary on information and culture and chairman Walled City Project (WCP) Multan MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday asked officials to prepare feasibility report to restore the historical gates that were missing from the walled city now.

During a visit to the office of Project Management Unit (PMU) at victorian-era historical clock tower building, he asked about the progress made so far on WCP Multan and gave instructions to start work on the last remaining component i.e renovation and conservation of Sarafa Bazaar.

Further, he gave direction for preparation of feasibility report for reconstruction of centuries old historical gates of the city with a view to complete the history of old town.

It may be noted that out of six historical gates, only Haram gate, Bohar gate and Delhi gate existed today and Haram gate has already been conserved under WCP.

However, three more gates including Lohari gate which a PMU official believed was actually Lahori gate, Pak gate and Daulat gate were missing today.

Nadeem Qureshi also instructed PMU officials to conduct a survey encompassing mosques, tombs, Havelies and Bazaars of historical and architectural values.

He emphasized anti-encroachment derive to remove all the unwanted stuff and structures around monuments in Multan.

He ordered to organize an art and craft exhibition and Sufi night.

The WCP chairman also asked officials to send letter to secretary EAD and LG&CD Punjab for requesting further funding to restore the walled city.