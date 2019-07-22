Feasibility studies, detailed designs of 16 small dams completed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The feasibility studies and detailed designs of 16 small dams were completed in Khyber Pakhunkhwa with an objective to store floods and rain waters for irrigation and clean drinking water to people.

Director General Small Dams KP, Mujahid Saeed told APP that detailed designs of seven small dams including Chamak Mira Abbottabad, Surkhawai Mardan, Naki and Bahadar Khel Nowshera, Makh Banda and Chasmi Akorkhel in Karak and Darabanzam in D I Khan were also completed.

He said the feasibility studies of nine others small dams were also completed including Kora Nullah, Choudwan Zam and Sheikh Haider Zaman in D I Khan, Kuhai and Panjar in Buner, Tora Wari Hangu, Shoukas, Zari Karak and Tankzam in Tank district and feasibility studies of Legani Buner, Sarozai Hangu and Zawona Darvazai dams besides Pezu in Lakki Marwat are in progress.

The feasibility studies of four small dams including Shah Tooth, Chitta Batta, Shungali Banda and Shina in Manshera are in approval stage and work on feasibility study on Mandrosh Kalan and Rucha dams were halted due to social problems.

He said feasibility studies and designs of 26 small dams having 166,282 cultivable command area and 555,103 acres feet storage capacity, has been either completed or practical work in progress in different districts of KP.

Mujahid Saeed said a total of 25 small dams were so far completed in KP, adding 18 were completed including nine each under ADP and PSDP after 2003.

The projects completed under ADP includes Ghandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan & Auxillaryh Kandar in Kohat, Naryab Hangu, Sharki and Changhoz in Karak, Bargantau Bannu and Jalozai in Nowshera.

Small dams completed under PSDP includes Laughar, Karak, Ghole Banda, Mardankhel in Karak, Khari Bara Haripur, Jabba Khattak Nowshera, Palai Charsadda, Darmalak Kohat and Khundal in Swabi district.

Work on 10 others small dams projects are in progress under ADP including Satti Khalli Bannu, Latambar Karak, Marobi and Jaroba Nowshera and Chapra Haripur whereas over 90pc work on five others projects including Shah Kaleem and Gul Dheri Nowshera, Kiyala Abbottabad, Gadwalian Haripur and Jhangara dam in Abbottabad were completed. Under PSDP, 90pc work on ZamirGul dam and 60pc on Bada dam in Swabi were completed besides 10pc on Ichar Nullah and Manchura dams in Manshera.

Prior to 2003, he said a total of seven smalls dams were completed having 207,900 cultivable command area with storage capacity of 211,920 acre feet including Baran Bannu, Tanda, Kandar and Darwazai in Kohat, Khal, Chatri and Khanpur dams in Karak with an estimated cost of Rs3123.482 million.

Small dams are a great source of tourism and Pakistan can also earn substantial revenue by making it a centre of attraction for tourists through enhanced recreational services besides using its water for fish farming to fulfill meat requirements of masses.