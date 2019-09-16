UrduPoint.com
Feasibility Studies Of 26 Small Dams In Karak Completed: Provincial Minister For Irrigation, Liauqat Khan Khattak

Mon 16th September 2019

Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Liauqat Khan Khattak has said that feasibility studies of 26 small dams were completed in Karak district to provide clean drinking water facilities besides irrigate thousands acre lands to bolster agriculture productivity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Liauqat Khan Khattak has said that feasibility studies of 26 small dams were completed in Karak district to provide clean drinking water facilities besides irrigate thousands acre lands to bolster agriculture productivity.

The Minister said this after laying foundation stone of construction of irrigation embankment project in Karak district that would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs36.

5 million.

The embankment with 593 meter long, six meter width and six meter wide would help convert water from Takha Algada to Showalgada to provide clean drinking water facilities to people besides irrigate 6,750 acre land. He said the project would be completed in three years.

The Minister said feasibly studies of 26 small dams were completed in Karak district and directives were issued for completing survey in this regard at earliest to address water problem of the area people.

