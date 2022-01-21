Feasibility study completed for Gwadar Port expansion phase-II: Senate told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate was informed on Friday that a feasibility study for Gwadar Port Expansion Phase II and Free Zone Phase II has been completed which will be prepared in the next five years.

In response to a question during Question Hour in the Senate, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said in a written reply that the port expansion plan consists of three main parts including the expansion and reconstruction of the rear storage yard of Gwadar Port Phase-1, the multi-purpose terminal, and the oil and gas terminal including tank area.

Free Zone Phase-II development work has already been started several business ventures have signed agreements with free zone developers to construct the facilities in the next few months.

This will create employment opportunities and at the same time create demand for further expansion of port works.