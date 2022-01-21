UrduPoint.com

Feasibility Study Completed For Gwadar Port Expansion Phase-II: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Feasibility study completed for Gwadar Port expansion phase-II: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate was informed on Friday that a feasibility study for Gwadar Port Expansion Phase II and Free Zone Phase II has been completed which will be prepared in the next five years.

In response to a question during Question Hour in the Senate, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said in a written reply that the port expansion plan consists of three main parts including the expansion and reconstruction of the rear storage yard of Gwadar Port Phase-1, the multi-purpose terminal, and the oil and gas terminal including tank area.

Free Zone Phase-II development work has already been started several business ventures have signed agreements with free zone developers to construct the facilities in the next few months.

This will create employment opportunities and at the same time create demand for further expansion of port works.

Related Topics

Senate Business Oil Gwadar Same Tank Gas Employment

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

6 minutes ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

6 minutes ago
 UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Esca ..

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

12 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

12 minutes ago
 Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic de ..

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.