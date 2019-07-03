Feasibility study for installation of bio-gas plant in Cattle Colony

Sindh government approved preparation of an Asian Development Bank sponsored feasibility report for a 50 mega-watt power generation (bio-gas) plant here on Tuesday in Landhi Cattle Colony, Karachi

During a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh, the proposed plant to utilize cow manure as the raw material had been much deliberated upon prior to the decision to determine its feasibility.

He on the occasion said Landhi cattle colony with estimated head count of 1.5 million animals is best available option to produce dung induced gas and electricity.

The option would also help turning the area clean and hygienically stable with improved living conditions for the communities settled in the surroundings,he said.

The project following the completion of the feasibility report and its extensive assessment would consequently lead to inception of the project on private-public partnership basis, he added.

The meeting was also attended by provincial Secretary for Energy, Mussadaq Ali Khan, Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, AD Sanjrani, Special Secretary for Local Government, Dr. Niaz A Soomro, Director for Private - Public Partnership, Sindh FinanceDepartment, Khalid Shaikh, Additional Commissioner of Karachi along with representatives of Sindh Planning and Development, KMC and Landhi Cattle Traders' Association.