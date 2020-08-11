UrduPoint.com
Feasibility Study For Upgradation Of Quetta-Taftan Railway Track Completed: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that Pakistan Railways had completed the feasibility study for upgradation of Quetta-Taftan railway track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that Pakistan Railways had completed the feasibility study for upgradation of Quetta-Taftan railway track.

The minister apprised Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who called on him here at the Ministry of Railways, about the project developments, said a press release.

Sheikh Rashid said funds amounting to Rs112 billion would be spent on upgradation of Quetta-Taftan railway track that would help increase passenger traffic and trade between Pakistan and Iran.

The minister said that Main Line-I (ML-I) project under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was recently approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), would bring a revolution in the rail sector.

The minister expressed the hope that cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the rail sector would get further strength under CPEC projects.

The ambassador stressed to step up efforts on building Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train service under the Economic Coordination Organization (ECO).

The envoy also conveyed a message of congratulations from Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Transport of Iran to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. He congratulated the Railways Minister in advance on Pakistan's Independence Day.

During the meeting, a committee was also established headed by Chairman Railways to expedite mutual partnership projects between Pakistan Railways and Iran Railways.

