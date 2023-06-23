Open Menu

Feast Arranged To Honor Sacrifices Of Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

A special dinner was organized to honor the sacrifices of martyrs, veterans (Ghazis) and their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 )

Upon the directive of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the Islamabad Capital Police arranged a special dinner at a local restaurant to pay tribute and show solidarity with the martyrs, veterans, and their families.

All families of the martyrs and veterans were cordially invited to the dinner. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed senior police officers, including ICCPO, CPO Safe City, CPO Security Division, CPO Law and Order, AIG Operations, SSP Security Division, SSP Logistics, SSP Safe City, and other officers.

Personally, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan met with the families of the martyrs and veterans, conveying his sincere condolences for the sacrifices of their loved ones.

He emphasized that the purpose of this dinner was to foster unity and strengthen the relationship with the families of martyrs and survivors, who made immense sacrifices for the protection and safety of the nation.

He commended the bravery of the martyrs and veterans, assuring them that their sacrifices would always be remembered.

Additionally, he expressed the determination of the Islamabad Capital Police to utilize all available resources for the welfare, education, and the promising future of the families of martyrs and veterans.

