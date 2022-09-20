UrduPoint.com

Featuring Bangtan's Hit After Hit, BTS J-hope's Upcoming Collab Amplifies Excitement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :After three smashing hit collabs by BTS members Jungkook, RM & Suga, now the dancing machine of the group J-hope is all set to break the music records with new mv 'Rush Hour.' The famous hip hop singer and producer 'Crush' aka Shin Hyo-seob recently released a snippet of music video 'Rush Hour' surprising all the armys (bts fandom) as it featured BTS J-hope.

The teaser of new single was shared via official Instagram of Crush detailing the release date and time.

Since the teaser revealed, it got social media users into frenzy.

Fans of both music icons showed super excitement while the bangtan fans shared their immense happiness.

"Wait oh my god jhope and crush can't wait for this it's so good," tweeted a fan with excitement.

"I Am So Excited the Moment We have All Been Waiting For," tweeted another one.

"Omggggg it's so unexpected!!!" stated another fan while expressing the happiness from this surprising release.

According to the teaser, the MV will be aired on September 22, 6 P.M. (KST) making it the 4rth collab by BTS members since they announced their Hiatus.

