Feb 14, Last Date To Submit Papers For NA By-election: ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Feb 14, last date to submit papers for NA by-election: ECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday informed that February 14 was the last date for submission of nomination papers for the second phase of by-election on 16 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spokesman ECP KP, Suhail Ahmad said, submission of nomination papers continued on Monday for 16 National Assembly seats, scheduled to be held on 19TH March. He said scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed by 18th February.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers could be filed till 22ND February while the Appellate Tribunal will dispose of these appeals till 27th February.

On February 28 reviewed lists of the candidates would be released while the candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers till 1st March.

The Spokesman ECP KP further informed that final lists of the candidates would be issued on 2ND March and on the same day election symbols would be issued to the final candidates.

