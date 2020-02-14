UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feb 15 Last Day To Enroll As Voter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Feb 15 last day to enroll as voter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral lists till Saturday as February 15 will be last day.

According to District Election Commissioner-II, (DEC) Rawalpindi Malik Saleem Akhtar Khan, the ECP had made arrangements to open the display centres on Saturday and Sunday till the deadline.

He asked the citizens to ensure that their vote is registered at the permanent or existing address mentioned in the national identity card (NIC).

He further said, the citizens to confirm their voting details by sending their NIC number via SMS on 8300.

If any person has to enroll or transfer the vote in the electoral list, the voter should obtain and submit form 15 available at the nominated display centres of the election body.

In case of omitting or raising any objection on a vote, the applicant should acquire and submit form 16 at the centre.

However, in case of rectifying any error in the credentials submitted with the ECP by any voter then form 17 should be submitted.

The ECP has established 284 display centres across Rawalpindi district for voters verification in the provisional electoral lists, he added.

He said that the lists will remain display till Feb 15 and all voters should ensure their registration of his vote according to present or permanentaddress mentioned at Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rawalpindi February December Sunday SMS All

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

9 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

39 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

32 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

34 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

32 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.