Feb 15 to Mar 30 best time to sow spring sugarcane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to cultivate certified varieties of sugarcane to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that the best time for cultivation of the spring sugarcane is from Feb 15 to March-end.

He said, "Growers should sow SPF-234 in Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan."The HSF-240, HSF-242, SPF-213, CP 77-400, CPF- 237, SPF-252, CPF-253 varieties are suitable for riverine areas, he added.

The spokesman said that CPF 246, CPF 247, CPF 248, CPF 249, CPF 250 and CPF 251 could only be sown in non-riverine areas.