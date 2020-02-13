UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feb 15 To Mar 30 Best Time To Sow Spring Sugarcane

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Feb 15 to Mar 30 best time to sow spring sugarcane

The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to cultivate certified varieties of sugarcane to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to cultivate certified varieties of sugarcane to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that the best time for cultivation of the spring sugarcane is from Feb 15 to March-end.

He said, "Growers should sow SPF-234 in Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan."The HSF-240, HSF-242, SPF-213, CP 77-400, CPF- 237, SPF-252, CPF-253 varieties are suitable for riverine areas, he added.

The spokesman said that CPF 246, CPF 247, CPF 248, CPF 249, CPF 250 and CPF 251 could only be sown in non-riverine areas.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Rajanpur From Best

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

39 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

21 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

26 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

2 minutes ago

Saadi to compete at Karate 1-Premier League with h ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.