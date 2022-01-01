UrduPoint.com

Feb 17 Last Date For Talent Hunt Programme Application Submission

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Feb 17 last date for Talent Hunt Programme application submission

The date for participation in Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 has been extended

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The date for participation in Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 has been extended.

Interested candidates can now submit their registration forms to the office of DC, AC and Deputy Director Colleges by February 17, 2022.

According to the District Information Officer (DIO), under the Punjab Council of the Arts Gujranwala division, candidates from 16 to 40 years of age could participate in music, fine arts (painting), crafts, literature (creative writing) and theater/ drama competitions. There is no age limit for the dance contest, and the registration form can be received from the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner offices in Sialkot.

Online registration is also possible, he added.

He said that the dates of competitions at district level will be announced later.

Prizes and certificates would be awarded to the winners in all three categories and only the first three position winners will be eligible to compete at the divisional level.

He said the winning artists of each level in division would be able to participate in the provincial level contests.

