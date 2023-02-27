ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The incidents of 26-27 February 2019 bore witness to India's belligerence and jingoism and the tremendous restraint and responsibility demonstrated by Pakistan.

The captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Monday in connection with fourth anniversary of Pakistan's befitting response to the airstrikes, conducted by India on that day in violation of the international law and the UN Charter.

"India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct and realize that the Pakistani nation remains ready to fully safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it was added.

At the same time, the spokesperson said Pakistan was committed to peaceful co-existence and resolution of long-standing disputes.

"We also underscore that durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," it was further added.