ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said February 27 was a day of defeat of Narendra Modi's policies of hatred and fanaticism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace with the neighbours, which was endorsed by United States President Donald Trump during his Indian visit, which was another defeat for Modi's fascist government, she said while talking to a private channel.

She said it was on February 27 last year when the valiant pilots of Pakistan Air Force had given a befitting response to Indian aggression by shooting down two fighter aircraft and demonstrated to the world that the country's defense was impregnable.

That was why the nation should celebrate the day as a victory day, she added. The SAPM said Pakistan had proved that it was a responsible state. Despite Indian aggression, return of the captured Indian pilot showed that Pakistan was a peace loving country, she added.