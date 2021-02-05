Feb 5 - a day to pay tribute to unwavering determination of Kashmiris: CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in his message said that February 5 was a day to pay tribute to the unwavering determination of Kashmiris to achieve the right to self-determination. He said that we have not forgotten the long standing dispute of Kashmiris and the struggle of Kashmiris against the usurpation of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the dream of lasting peace in South Asia could not be realized unless the world's largest so-called democracy India used force and repression in the occupied territories.

He said that the freedom of the people of occupied Kashmir was their basic and democratic right and it was the moral duty of the United Nations to implement its charter and give the people of occupied Kashmir the basic right to freedom.

He added that a just solution of this major issue was an open challenge to peace and justice for the United Nations and for the entire civilized world.