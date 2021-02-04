UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feb 5 A Day To Signify Heart-to-heart Relationship Between Pakistanis, Kashmiris: Sardar Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:34 PM

Feb 5 a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis, Kashmiris: Sardar Mazari

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari Thursday said February 5, was a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis and their Kashmiri brethren

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari Thursday said February 5, was a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis and their Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and people living there were part of our soul and body.

Mazari said the struggle of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people was strengthening by each passing day and no power on earth could stop them to achieve their ultimate goal of independence.

He said the decades long episodes of brutalities by the Indian forces had only nurtured hatred for Indian government in the hearts of Kashmiri people.

He said India should not consider Pakistan's desire for peace as its weakness and warned any misadventure by India would meet a befitting response from Pakistan. He said India's nefarious designs against minorities had been exposed to the world.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through its prudent strategy had highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people effectively and defeated India at the diplomatic front.

He said Pakistan desired peace and would be ready for comprehensive dialogue on the basis of equality. He urged India to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Independence February From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition trying to create fuss before Senate ele ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to ..

58 seconds ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

59 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be celebrated with full ..

3 minutes ago

Government not to give NRO to plunderers at any co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.