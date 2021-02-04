Feb 5 a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis, Kashmiris: Sardar Mazari

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari Thursday said February 5, was a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis and their Kashmiri brethren

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari Thursday said February 5, was a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship between Pakistanis and their Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and people living there were part of our soul and body.

Mazari said the struggle of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people was strengthening by each passing day and no power on earth could stop them to achieve their ultimate goal of independence.

He said the decades long episodes of brutalities by the Indian forces had only nurtured hatred for Indian government in the hearts of Kashmiri people.

He said India should not consider Pakistan's desire for peace as its weakness and warned any misadventure by India would meet a befitting response from Pakistan. He said India's nefarious designs against minorities had been exposed to the world.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through its prudent strategy had highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people effectively and defeated India at the diplomatic front.

He said Pakistan desired peace and would be ready for comprehensive dialogue on the basis of equality. He urged India to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.