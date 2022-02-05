Feb-5 is day to expose brutal face of Modi govt before world: Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 5th February is the day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and to expose the brutal face of India before the world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 5th February is the day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and to expose the brutal face of India before the world.

Addressing a seminar, after a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Saturday, the commissioner Dr Irshad observed that the valley was turned into worst prison in the world by the Modi government.

India has set an abominable example of human rights violation in IIOJK. He added that the entire Pakistani nation was standing by Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem also spoke and stated that the international community should perform role for peace in the region.

Provincial parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi also addressed and stated that Pakistan wanted peaceful and lasting solution of Kashmir issue.

The silence of the international community on this issue is shocking, he maintained. On this occasion, a walk was also organized to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants, majority of civil society workers, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan in support of innocent Kashmiris.

The slogans of independence of Kashmir resounded in the atmosphere of the city of saints during the walk session.