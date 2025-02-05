(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, condemned the human rights violations and state terrorism occurring in Kashmir, stressing that these atrocities were visible to the international community.

In a message issued here on Wednesday,he reaffirmed Pakistan's inwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination,emphasizing that it is the responsibility of the nation to stand with Kashmiris on diplomatic, moral, and political fronts.

He said that February 5 reminds us of the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom, as they have been enduring Indian oppression for decades. "We must highlight the Kashmir issue on social media and other platforms," added Amjad.

He also prayed that the Kashmiri people soon attain the blessing of freedom.