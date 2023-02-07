Feb 8 last date for NA by-election nomination papers in KP: EC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission (EC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said the process of filing nomination papers for by-election on 8 National Assembly seats scheduled to be held on 16th March in the province, was continued as 8th February was the last date for filing the nomination papers.

It said on 9th February, the lists of candidates would be issued while scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue till 13th February.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be submitted till 16th February with the Appellant Tribunals concerned while the tribunal would issue its decision on these appeals till 20th February.

On 21st February reviewed lists of the candidates would be issued and the candidates could withdraw their papers till 22nd February.

It said on 23rd February, the final list of the candidates would be issued and election symbols would be allotted to the final candidates.

The Election Commission said polling on 8 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on 16th March.