UrduPoint.com

Feb 8 Last Date For NA By-election Nomination Papers In KP: EC

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Feb 8 last date for NA by-election nomination papers in KP: EC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission (EC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said the process of filing nomination papers for by-election on 8 National Assembly seats scheduled to be held on 16th March in the province, was continued as 8th February was the last date for filing the nomination papers.

It said on 9th February, the lists of candidates would be issued while scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue till 13th February.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be submitted till 16th February with the Appellant Tribunals concerned while the tribunal would issue its decision on these appeals till 20th February.

On 21st February reviewed lists of the candidates would be issued and the candidates could withdraw their papers till 22nd February.

It said on 23rd February, the final list of the candidates would be issued and election symbols would be allotted to the final candidates.

The Election Commission said polling on 8 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on 16th March.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan February March Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

3 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.