Open Menu

Feb-8 To Be Victory Day For PML-N: Shehbaz

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Feb-8 to be victory day for PML-N: Shehbaz

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a public meeting at Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday, said February 8 would be the victory day for the PML-N.

He said the business community of Sialkot was appreciable which was earning billions of Dollars for Pakistan. He said a successful public gathering in Sialkot was a testimony that PML-N's political opponents would be defeated on Feb 8, and the party would restart a journey of national development and prosperity from where it was stopped in the past.

Shehbaz Sharif said that while casting his vote, everyone would remember the brilliant era of Nawaz Sharif. He said that in 1999, Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan's defence invincible by conducting six nuclear explosions against India's five blasts. He said Nawaz Sharif rejected the US president's offer of 5 billion dollars in exchange for not conducting nuclear explosions, as he always prioritised country's interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Exchange Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Nuclear Sialkot February Sunday Muslim From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

20 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

20 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

20 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

21 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

21 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

21 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

21 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

21 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan