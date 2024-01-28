Feb-8 To Be Victory Day For PML-N: Shehbaz
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a public meeting at Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday, said February 8 would be the victory day for the PML-N.
He said the business community of Sialkot was appreciable which was earning billions of Dollars for Pakistan. He said a successful public gathering in Sialkot was a testimony that PML-N's political opponents would be defeated on Feb 8, and the party would restart a journey of national development and prosperity from where it was stopped in the past.
Shehbaz Sharif said that while casting his vote, everyone would remember the brilliant era of Nawaz Sharif. He said that in 1999, Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan's defence invincible by conducting six nuclear explosions against India's five blasts. He said Nawaz Sharif rejected the US president's offer of 5 billion dollars in exchange for not conducting nuclear explosions, as he always prioritised country's interests.
