Feb 9, by-election day, declared a closed holiday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Returning Officer, Ward Number 2, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Monday declared February 9 as a 'Closed Holiday' for the local government by-elections.

According to a RCB spokesman, on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, February 9 to be observed as a 'Closed Holiday' for the constituency of Ward No 2of RCB, consisting of vicinities of Gawalmandi, Saddar, Westridge and Allahabad etc. to facilitate the voters to cast their votes at the Polling Stations.