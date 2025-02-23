FEB & GIF extend assistance to over 40% families, covering 649,000 federal government employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Employees Benevolent & Group Insurance Funds (FEB & GIF) have achieved a significant milestone by extending assistance to more than 40% of families, who have benefited from its various welfare schemes so far.

According to an official data, the FEB & GIF have also expanded its coverage to over 649,000 Federal Government Employees, who are now being covered under its comprehensive welfare schemes.

This significant achievement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of its employees.

. The FEB & GIF have been instrumental in providing financial assistance and support to employees facing various challenges, including medical emergencies, education expenses, and other financial difficulties.

The welfare schemes offered by the FEB & GIF include monthly benevolent grants, marriage grants, burial charges, farewell grants, and educational stipends, among others.