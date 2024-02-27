FEB&GIF Clears Educational-stipend Claims Within 45 Days: Solangi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi informed the Senate on Tuesday that the claims related to the educational stipends were cleared by the Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds (FEB&GIF) within 45 days.
Responding to a question during the question hour in the Senate, he said that on average, 35,000 to 40,000 claims per annum were being received by the FEB&GIF for educational stipends from federal government employees.
He said that as of December 2023 and January 2024, around 4,997 claims were pending for the processing.
The main reasons for this delay were twofold, he said adding first, the seasonal nature of claims, as the period from August to March was the peak time for receiving educational stipend claims due to examination results being declared from SSC to Masters during this period.
Secondly, the minister said, the shortage of staff was another factor contributing to the pendency of claims, as there were currently 94 employees working against the sanctioned strength of 127 posts in FEB&GIF.
