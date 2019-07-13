UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FEBR For Removal Of Non-trade Barriers To Pursue $5b Pak-Iran Trade Target

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:01 PM

FEBR for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue $5b Pak-Iran trade target

The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has called for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue a target of $5 billion worth bilateral trade from the current value of $1.3 billion trade between Iran and Pakistan,

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) The Friends of Economic and business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has called for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue a target of $5 billion worth bilateral trade from the current value of $1.3 billion trade between Iran and Pakistan, as the US sanctions on Tehran have affected normal trade activities between the two countries.He also called for expediting efforts to enter into a final barter trade deal between Pakistan and Iran, as the two neighbouring countries were recently holding a round of talks during their 8th meeting of Joint Trade Committee to review progress on trade issues.

He welcomed Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Commerce Reza Rahmani, who was on official visit to Pakistan, saying it would open opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

FEBR president, proposing to set up a barter exchange mechanism for trading goods, stressed the need to identify trade items that could properly work in a barter mechanism.He hinted that Iran could offer Islamabad an array of export items manufactured in the Iranian construction sector and barter them for Pakistan's agricultural and pharmaceutical products, as the Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries was not fully utilised due to international sanctions on Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Business Iran Visit Tehran Progress Commerce From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife's murder

5 minutes ago

'Stars align' as Federer seeks to break Djokovic s ..

5 minutes ago

Collective efforts need for removing backwardness ..

3 minutes ago

Residents of Dera faces immense problems due to tr ..

3 minutes ago

12 criminals held in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Andleeb Abbas stresses for greater people to peopl ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.