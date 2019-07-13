FEBR for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue $5b Pak-Iran trade target

The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has called for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue a target of $5 billion worth bilateral trade from the current value of $1.3 billion trade between Iran and Pakistan,

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) The Friends of Economic and business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has called for removal of non-trade barriers to pursue a target of $5 billion worth bilateral trade from the current value of $1.3 billion trade between Iran and Pakistan, as the US sanctions on Tehran have affected normal trade activities between the two countries.He also called for expediting efforts to enter into a final barter trade deal between Pakistan and Iran, as the two neighbouring countries were recently holding a round of talks during their 8th meeting of Joint Trade Committee to review progress on trade issues.

He welcomed Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Commerce Reza Rahmani, who was on official visit to Pakistan, saying it would open opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

FEBR president, proposing to set up a barter exchange mechanism for trading goods, stressed the need to identify trade items that could properly work in a barter mechanism.He hinted that Iran could offer Islamabad an array of export items manufactured in the Iranian construction sector and barter them for Pakistan's agricultural and pharmaceutical products, as the Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries was not fully utilised due to international sanctions on Iran.