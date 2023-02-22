(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :February 2020 Delhi riots is a worse reminder of the anti-Muslim Modi-regime when over 60 Muslims were martyred and properties worth millions of rupees were destroyed by the armed militants and Hindu extremists belonging to Rashtriya Swayamsevek Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The riots broke out when RSS and BJP extremist Hindus attacked and opened fire on the peaceful sit-ins of Muslims, who were protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in Saleempur, Jafarabad, Mojpur Road, Kardampur and Babarpur areas of Delhi.

During the attack, the Hindu extremists used swords, iron rods and put the houses and properties of Muslims on fire.

The international news channel like the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) gave coverage to this oppression and tyranny and exposed Modi regime.

On February 23, 2020, the ruling BJP leader Kapil Mishra asked Delhi Police to get the roads clear but after the failure he threatened to spread violence.

The statement of another BJP leader and Central Government Minister Anurag Thakur "Shoot the Muslims" also depicted the BJP's hatred against Muslims.

After the provocative statement of Anurag Thakur, violence broke out and the armed Hindi militants entered the Muslims' colonies/areas along with sticks, stones and swords.

According to a report, doctors refused to treat the injured Muslim due to fear of BJP and harassed the Muslims by calling them terrorists.

Delhi riots against the Muslims will always be remembered in the history as oppression and tyranny of BJP.