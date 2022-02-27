UrduPoint.com

February-27 Becomes A 'memorable' Day In Country's History: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

February-27 becomes a 'memorable' day in country's history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the day of February 27 would be remembered in the country's history for so many good reasons including the arrival of the Australian Men Cricket Team in Pakistan after 23 years, PSL final match and above all, the successful "Operation Swift Retort" against the enemy.

The day of February 27 marked the full revival of the international cricket in the country as today not only the Aussie men cricket team had arrived, but also the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be played in the home ground, said the minister while talking to the media.

He said it was also to the present government's credit that all the matches of PSL season-7 were held in the country after a long hiatus.

On this day, Fawad said our armed forces and its brave soldiers made it clear to the adversary what would be the consequence of any aggression against Pakistan. India would remember the befitting response given by the armed forces and its soldiers under the leadership of PM Imran Khan for a long time to come.

He said the nation should not only feel proud of those events but also extend gratitude to those who made this happen.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan Super League February Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

5 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>