February 27 Shows World Our Capability, Resolve To Defend Country's Sovereignty: Dr Moeed

Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

February 27 shows world our capability, resolve to defend country's sovereignty: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said the nation came together on 27th Feburary, two years ago, and showed the world our capability and resolve to defend our sovereignty.

In a tweet on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the SAPM presented his salute to the armed forces' personnel ensuring people's safety and security of every inch of the motherland.

He said: "I especially salute our brave soldiers, sailors and airmen whose tireless vigil keeps our people safe and defends every inch of our homeland."

More Stories From Pakistan

