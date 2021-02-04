UrduPoint.com
February 5 Is A Day To Pay Homage To Unwavering Commitment Of Kashmiris To Achieve Right Of Self-determination

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in his special message said that February 5 is a day to pay homage to the unwavering commitment of Kashmiris to achieve the right of self-determination

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in his special message said that February 5 is a day to pay homage to the unwavering commitment of Kashmiris to achieve the right of self-determination.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan make it clear to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to the world in general that we have not forgotten the long unresolved dispute of Jammuu and Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiris against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we are fully with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the principled stand on Kashmir", said Chief Minister GB.

The dream of lasting peace in South Asia by that time Can't be embarrassing until the world's largest so-called democracy India stops the use of force and violence in the occupied valley, he said, adding that the freedom of the people of occupied Kashmir is their fundamental and democratic right.

He said that a just solution to the Kashmir issue was an open challenge to peace and justice for the United Nations and the entire civilized world.

