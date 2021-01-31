February, March best for grafting of seedless Kinnow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :February and March are the most suitable time for grafting of seedless Kinnow plants and the farmers should adopt this cheap and best way to increase quality plants in their orchards.

A spokesman for the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) said on Sunday that seedless Kinnow is in high demand at international markets. Therefore, the gardeners should concentrate to grow maximum plants of seedless Kinnows in their orchards so that this fruit could play a pivotal role in fetching precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that Pakistan is earning Rs.180 million Dollars from the export of citrus fruits per annum and Punjab is contributing 90% in this export. However, there is a wide scope to further increase this export to manifolds as seedless Kinnow is in high demand at global markets.

He said that AARI scientists have already developed variety of seedless Kinnow and now the farmers should plant this tree at maximum space in their farms. He said that the farmers should take media (Qalm) from AARI nursery and use grafting technique for growing maximum seedless Kinnow trees.

He said that AARI scientists have introduced seedless Kinnow variety after testing its fruits, productivity and natural mutation for many years while AARI variety has 4 to 6 seed per fruit.

He said that many private nurseries are also selling seedless citrus fruit saplings but most of them are cheating the farmers. Therefore, the farmers should prepare seedless Kinnow plants at their own nurseries by using media of AARI nursery.

The private nursery owners and plant sellers are continuing the old method, regardless of any new research or laws and regulations, and in this way they are producing and selling substandard varieties of citrus fruits. The plants grown in these nurseries are causing the spread of many diseases and other basic defects which are very difficult to correct when the plant is young in the garden.

It is very important for the gardeners to follow the scientific method to grow health and quality fruit trees.

He said that light Mera land is a good choice for nursery and a place for nursery cultivation should be selected where there is minimal risk of diseases and insects. The distance from the nursery site to other crops, roads and passages must be at least 15 meters. The land for the nursery site should be such that there is better arrangement for drainage. The farmers should never choose a place where water collects and causes pollution. They should take extreme care in selection of seedless Kannow grafted timber as it has a very limited number of plants in very few places across the Punjab. For proper guidance and assistance, gardeners and nursery owners should contact the Agricultural Scientists of Citrus Research Institute Sargodha and Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, he added.

He said that the age of plant for taking media should be not more than 7 to 8 years and it should also have excellent characteristics including huge resistance against diseases. The quality of grafting branch and root stock should be equal to 15 to 20 cm in length with 3 to 4 eyes or buds. Similarly, thickness of the root stock must be 10 to 15 mm. The share sign and the stock must be same and the length of root stock must be 3 to 4 feet.

For nursery cultivation, seed bed structure should be 4 feet wide, 6 feet long and 15 cm above ground level, 15 cm row to row spacing and 10 mm seed depth. After transplanting to the nursery, it is important to keep a distance of 20 to 25 cm between plants and 20 to 30 cm between rows. The farmers should also leave a distance of 2 feet after each of the four rows and then cultivate the next four rows so that there is no problem in grafting and cleaning of the nursery, he added.