February to be observed as month of cleanliness in Narowal: DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :It has been decided to observe February as month of cleanliness in Narowal.

People from all walks of life will prove themselves to be civilized citizens by playing their part in making the campaign a success, This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar while participating in an awareness rally.

The rally was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usman Sikandar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Khalid Javed,District Health Officer (DHO) Muhammad Tariq, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Latif Afzal, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Adnan Nawaz, and the people from all walks of life.

Addressing the rally, the DC said that on the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, a month-long cleanliness campaign had been launched in Narowal district.

She said that complaints regarding cleanliness in the city were also lodged on social media and immediate action is being taken on the complaints and a monthly cleaning plan has also been prepared under which the entire area will be cleaned on daily basis.

She appealed to citizens to take part in cleanliness campaign. She thanked the representatives of print and electronic media for their positive remarks regarding cleanliness in the district and appealed to them to make this campaign a success.