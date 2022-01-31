UrduPoint.com

February To Be Observed As Month Of Cleanliness In Narowal: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 06:45 PM

February to be observed as month of cleanliness in Narowal: DC

It has been decided to observe February as month of cleanliness in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :It has been decided to observe February as month of cleanliness in Narowal.

People from all walks of life will prove themselves to be civilized citizens by playing their part in making the campaign a success, This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar while participating in an awareness rally.

The rally was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usman Sikandar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Khalid Javed,District Health Officer (DHO) Muhammad Tariq, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Latif Afzal, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Adnan Nawaz, and the people from all walks of life.

Addressing the rally, the DC said that on the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, a month-long cleanliness campaign had been launched in Narowal district.

She said that complaints regarding cleanliness in the city were also lodged on social media and immediate action is being taken on the complaints and a monthly cleaning plan has also been prepared under which the entire area will be cleaned on daily basis.

She appealed to citizens to take part in cleanliness campaign. She thanked the representatives of print and electronic media for their positive remarks regarding cleanliness in the district and appealed to them to make this campaign a success.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media Narowal February Rescue 1122 Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan focusing on optimal utilization of geo-ec ..

Pakistan focusing on optimal utilization of geo-economic location: President

20 seconds ago
 12 freed after probe into 2018 Senegal massacre

12 freed after probe into 2018 Senegal massacre

22 seconds ago
 PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

58 minutes ago
 Court acquits Mir Shakil, others in plot allotment ..

Court acquits Mir Shakil, others in plot allotment case

23 seconds ago
 Over 240 IS Militants Killed in Clashes at Prison ..

Over 240 IS Militants Killed in Clashes at Prison in Northern Syria's Al-Hasakah ..

25 seconds ago
 Hurriyat Leader's daughter receives father's HR Aw ..

Hurriyat Leader's daughter receives father's HR Award

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>