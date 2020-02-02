UrduPoint.com
FECHS Failed To Allot Developed Plots To Members

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:24 PM

FECHS failed to allot developed plots to members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) The administration body of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) has overlooked its earlier assurance regarding allotting developed plots to 150 members of the society.The FECHS had earlier given assurance to senate standing committee that it would allot develop plots to 150 members of the society, however body did not start project yet.

Inner sources have revealed that earlier it prepared a plan to allot 30 plots among the staff of speaker, deputy speaker and Chairman Senate.

Plan prepared to cover the matter.Sources stated that society administration has offer bribery in the shape of plots to the senior officers of National Assembly and Senate in order to hang the matter. Sources stated that now society administration is all set to allot some plots to the staff of speaker and deputy speaker to cover the whole negatively.

