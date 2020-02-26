FECHS to start plots allotment from June this year

Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECSH) has recovered 14 kanals of its encroached land located in Jinnah Garden Phase-II, sources said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECSH) has recovered 14 kanals of its encroached land located in Jinnah Garden Phase-II, sources said on Wednesday.The management has made all preparations to hand over property documents to its all members in June 2020.

In order to ensure security of the Housing Murtaza service of former DSP Ghulam has been acquired.According to details, the newly elected body was working actively to restore trust of its members.

In order to meet with the water demand of the society, tube wells have also been installed in the River Sawan and the work on the tube wells is in its final stage.The housing society members on Wednesday visited the location of the housing society and expressed their satisfaction over the development work on the society and the measures taken by the management.

The management has prepared plan to allot property to its allotees till June this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the housing society members were visiting to the society office to get allotment letters but the management was unable to deliver as per their expectations.The society has also prepared layout plan of Phase-I and the plan has been submitted in the CDA.

Land has also been allotted for the construction of apartments for more than 5,000 affectees. About 103 kanals of land has been allocated for this purpose.The management said construction work on the apartments would be started as CDA gives approval. In this way, the problem of the majority of the members will be solved