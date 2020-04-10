UrduPoint.com
FECSO Releases 3 Day Electricity Suspension Schedule In Mianwali:

Fri 10th April 2020

FECSO releases 3 day electricity suspension schedule in Mianwali:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Due to repair, extension/ change and necessary repair at Grid Stations the FECSO Mianwali has announced 3 day electricity suspension schedule.

FECSO Public Relation authorities Mianwali said that on April 11 the electricity will be remained suspended from 9 AM to 5 PM of 132 KV Dawood Khel Grid Station including at Kaln Khel, APL, Kala Bagh Dam, Pai Khel Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jinnah Colony, Banyan Tree and Argi Tech Feeder 132 KV Maple Leaf Cement Factory Grid Station.

Whereas on April 12 and 13 (2 day) the electricity will also be remained suspended of 132 KV Dawood Khel Grid Station at Kaln Khel, APL, Kala Bagh Dam, Pai Khel Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jinnah Colon.

132 KV Maple Leal Cement Factory, Grid Station, 66 KV Makarwal Grid Station including at Makarwal, Sultan Khel, Vangari and the Feeder of Dala Mir the electricity will remain close for two days.

While 50 Mega Watt load shedding will observed at Mianwali, Shahbaz Khel, Wan Bhachhran and Piplan Grid Stations.

