KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday awarded 13 degrees of PhD and 27 gold medals to the successful students in the 28th Annual Convocation-2019 of Nadirshaw Edulji Dinshaw (NED) University of Engineering and Technology's main campus here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was chief guest while Chancellor of NED University, Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail chaired the Convocation.

The successful students who were awarded degrees in the Convocation include 2113 graduates and 843 masters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Education Minister said that the present government has the firm resolve to give due status to the engineers.

He said that he is told that girls are around 40 per cent in the successful engineering students who are awarded degrees.

The Federal Minister called upon the female engineering student to pursue their dreams with devotion. The goal of development can not be achieved without vibrant participation of the women, he added.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail in his presidential address said that the economy of the country is improved due to the effective measures taken by the government.

Imran Ismail said that the imports are decreased while exports of the country are increased.

He pointed out that the improvement in the economy of the country is also being acknowledged by the foreign institutions.

Vice Chancellor NED University, Professor Dr Saroosh Hashmat Lodhi said that the successful students should be proud that they have been associated with the country's leading university of engineers. The Engineering University that have been producing Engineers for 90 years, he noted.

Prof. Dr. Saroosh said that we are the only university in Pakistan where Chinese language education is compulsory which will be useful to the engineers in the future.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Javed SaleemQureshi participated as honorary guest.