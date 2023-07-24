Fed government teachers demand hiring arrears

The Teachers' Associations of federal public educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Monday demanded of the government to pay the hiring arrears to teachers immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Teachers' Associations of federal public educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Monday demanded of the government to pay the hiring arrears to teachers immediately.

Talking to APP, President Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Fazal Mola said that the owners were evicting the teachers from their homes, and urged the government to pay the arrears.

He said that steps should have been taken to solve the problems of teaching and non-teaching staff of education department.

He pointed out that the payments for hiring had not been made for the past several years.

Fazal said the concerned authorities assured before the budget that the arrears would be given in terms of hiring, but no practical action was taken in that regard.

He said that new hiring was not being given to teachers who adopted the sacred profession of teaching.