Fed Govt Is In Coordination With Its Allies : Fed Minister Asad Omar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Fed Govt is in coordination with its allies : Fed Minister Asad Omar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday briefed the members of a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) about development projects in various district of Sindh, and said that the federal government is in constant coordination with its allies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday briefed the members of a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) about development projects in various district of Sindh, and said that the federal government is in constant coordination with its allies.

The delegation of GDA called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a spokesman of the Governor's House.

Federal Ministers Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Muhammad Mian Soomro were also present in the meeting while Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfanullah Khan Marwat from Grand Democratic Alliance attended the meeting.

Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, development projects of the federal government, which are for different districts of the province were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the federal government was taking steps for the development of Sindh province on the directives of the Prime Minister.

He said that the federal government was also considering development packages for other districts as on the patron of "the Karachi package".

