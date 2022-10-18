UrduPoint.com

Fed Govt Providing Foreign, Local Scholarships To Around 121,000 Students

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Currently, a total of 121,596 scholars were receiving scholarships across the country under eight scholarship schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Out of this total number, around 2,538 students were on foreign scholarships, while 119,058 were receiving local scholarships.

According to official sources, as per Province/Region wise details of these scholarships, a total of 6,416 students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir were being benefited from these scholarships schemes, including 86 on foreign, and 6,330 on local scholarships schemes.

Similarly, a total 7,928 students from Balochistan were on scholarships, out of them 277 on foreign while 7,651 were getting education on local schemes.

Furthermore, out of 3,270 students from Ex FATA, 35 were on foreign while 3,235 on local scholarships. However, 53 students from Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) were on foreign scholarships, 3,888 on local, while a total of 3,941 students from GB were receiving scholarships from the Federal government.

The sources further informed that a total of 4,792 students of Islamabad Capital Territory were also receiving scholarships, out of them 146 were on foreign schemes, while 4,646 on local scholarships.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 351 students were on foreign scholarships, and 19,405 were on local while the total number of scholarships awardees was 19,756.

The 57,054 students from province Punjab were getting education on local and foreign scholarships, out of them 1,250 were on foreign and 55,804 were on local scholarships schemes.

The sources told that 18,439 students from Sindh were being provided education on scholarships by the federal government, out of which 340 were on foreign while 18,099 on local scholarships schemes.

