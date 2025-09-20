Open Menu

Fed Govt Released Rs 5.5 Bln For Green Line Project To Facilitate People Of Karachi: Raja Ansari

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, clarified reports regarding the suspension of work on the Green Line project, stating that the Federal government has already fulfilled its responsibility. He said the matter now lies between Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the contractor.

In a statement, Raja Ansari said that the federal government has provided Rs 5.5 billion for the Green Line project, while the remaining Rs 5.5 billion is to be spent by the Sindh government. He emphasized that the federal government wishes to work jointly with the Sindh government to provide maximum facilities to the people.

Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari noted that Mayor Karachi has expressed reservations over the contractor’s NOC, but the federal government is committed to ensuring that Karachi residents are provided with transport facilities at the earliest. He added that funds have already been released for the extension of the Green Line project.

Raja Ansari further said that work on the extension of the Green Line, from Numaish to Jamia Cloth, had already begun and was progressing rapidly. “Just a few days ago, I visited the site myself,” he said, adding that now it is up to the Karachi Mayor to clarify his objections.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

5 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

7 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

7 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

7 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

7 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

10 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

10 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

10 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan