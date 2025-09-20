Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, clarified reports regarding the suspension of work on the Green Line project, stating that the Federal government has already fulfilled its responsibility. He said the matter now lies between Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the contractor.

In a statement, Raja Ansari said that the federal government has provided Rs 5.5 billion for the Green Line project, while the remaining Rs 5.5 billion is to be spent by the Sindh government. He emphasized that the federal government wishes to work jointly with the Sindh government to provide maximum facilities to the people.

Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari noted that Mayor Karachi has expressed reservations over the contractor’s NOC, but the federal government is committed to ensuring that Karachi residents are provided with transport facilities at the earliest. He added that funds have already been released for the extension of the Green Line project.

Raja Ansari further said that work on the extension of the Green Line, from Numaish to Jamia Cloth, had already begun and was progressing rapidly. “Just a few days ago, I visited the site myself,” he said, adding that now it is up to the Karachi Mayor to clarify his objections.