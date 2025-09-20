- Home
- Pakistan
- Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari
Fed Govt Released Rs 5.5 Bln For Green Line Project To Facilitate People Of Karachi: Raja Ansari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, clarified reports regarding the suspension of work on the Green Line project, stating that the Federal government has already fulfilled its responsibility. He said the matter now lies between Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the contractor.
In a statement, Raja Ansari said that the federal government has provided Rs 5.5 billion for the Green Line project, while the remaining Rs 5.5 billion is to be spent by the Sindh government. He emphasized that the federal government wishes to work jointly with the Sindh government to provide maximum facilities to the people.
Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari noted that Mayor Karachi has expressed reservations over the contractor’s NOC, but the federal government is committed to ensuring that Karachi residents are provided with transport facilities at the earliest. He added that funds have already been released for the extension of the Green Line project.
Raja Ansari further said that work on the extension of the Green Line, from Numaish to Jamia Cloth, had already begun and was progressing rapidly. “Just a few days ago, I visited the site myself,” he said, adding that now it is up to the Karachi Mayor to clarify his objections.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three drown in flood waters near Multan2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact ensures Muslim unity: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari2 minutes ago
-
PTI free to rally but anti-state rhetoric harmful: Minister32 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes Pak-Saudi defence agreement42 minutes ago
-
Embargoed:Not to be broadcast, published before Sep 21* President urges int'l community to prefer di ..1 hour ago
-
LWMC teams actively engaged in field for ensuring cleaning services1 hour ago
-
SuperNova School honours record-breaking achievers at annual ceremony2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Girls Guide Association supports flood victims in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Medical camp provides relief to flood-affected communities in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting at Central Jail2 hours ago
-
University of Mirpurkhas hosts workshop on women rights2 hours ago