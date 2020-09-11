UrduPoint.com
Fed Govt Takes Steps For Betterment Of Insurance Sector: President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:02 AM

Fed Govt takes steps for betterment of insurance sector: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking steps for betterment of the insurance sector and would extend every possible cooperation for the purpose

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking steps for betterment of the insurance sector and would extend every possible cooperation for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the insurance and Beema sector, hestressed the need to address the public complaints pertaining to insurance claims in order to boost the public confidence in the insurance companies.

Representatives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Securities and Exchange Commissioner of Pakistan, Banking Supervision Group, State Bank of Pakistan and insurance companies attended the meeting, a press release said.\932

More Stories From Pakistan

