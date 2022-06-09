Fed govt takes steps to control population, reduce unemployment pressure

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Government took various initiatives at federal and provincial levels to raise standards of education in terms of quality as part of its commitment to accomplish Goal 4 of SDG during last ten months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a press conference on Thursday, with respect to population, labour force, and employment Pakistan was the 5th most populous country in the world.

According to the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), the estimated population of Pakistan was 224.78 million in 2021 of which 82.83 million reside in urban areas whereas 141.96 million live in rural areas and the population density is 282 per km.

Pakistan has a large labour force that stands among the top 10 largest labour forces in the world.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey FY2021, the labour force increased from 65.5 million in FY2018 to 71.76 million in FY2021 and the number of employed persons increased from 61.71 million to 67.25 million during the same period. The unemployment rate decreased from 6.9 percent in FY2019 to 6.3 percent in FY2021. Overall employment to population ratio is 42.1 percent and this ratio is higher in male (64.1 percent) as compared to female (19.4 percent) in FY2021.

According to LFS FY2021, the share of employment in the agriculture sector decreased from 39.2 percent in FY2019 to 37.4 percent in FY2021. The share of employment in the construction sector has increased from 8.0 percent in FY2019 to 9.5 percent in FY2021.

This increase shows that job opportunities are being created in the country.

The wholesale and retail trade sector has shown 14.4 percent employment in FY2021.