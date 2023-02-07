Fed govt taking steps for welfare of people: Hamid Hameed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum and Gas MNA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhary Hamid Hameed on Tuesday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was utilizing all available resources for betterment and welfare of the people.

Talking to party workers at his residence, he said the government was taking solid steps to address poverty related issues due to poor policies of the Imran Khan's government.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of commodities at affordable rates in markets.

He said the previous government had made tough agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which people were facing problems.

Hamid Hameed said the construction of roads was being completed in the citywhile pressure of heavy traffic was also being reduced from the city by preparing a plan ona pattern of ring-road in Sargodha for which a summary had been sent to the chief minister.