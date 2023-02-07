UrduPoint.com

Fed Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People: Hamid Hameed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Fed govt taking steps for welfare of people: Hamid Hameed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum and Gas MNA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhary Hamid Hameed on Tuesday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was utilizing all available resources for betterment and welfare of the people.

Talking to party workers at his residence, he said the government was taking solid steps to address poverty related issues due to poor policies of the Imran Khan's government.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of commodities at affordable rates in markets.

He said the previous government had made tough agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which people were facing problems.

Hamid Hameed said the construction of roads was being completed in the citywhile pressure of heavy traffic was also being reduced from the city by preparing a plan ona pattern of ring-road in Sargodha for which a summary had been sent to the chief minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Traffic Sargodha Gas Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

57 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.