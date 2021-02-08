UrduPoint.com
Fed Govt To Extend All Possible Support For Industrial Growth: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Fed Govt to extend all possible support for industrial growth: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that the Federal government would extend all possible assistance for industrial growth and further promotion of country's exports.

Imran Ismail shares these views during a follow-up session of the previous meeting with a group of industrialists that held on January 29, on gas and power supply position to industrial units, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Sindh Government said that the government would facilitate the industry with uninterrupted gas supply until they get electricity connections to meet their requirements.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar attended the meeting by video link.

Special Secretaries for Petroleum & Power Division, Ministry of Energy, Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company and representative of K-Electric were also present in the meeting.

The representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the presidents of different associations of the industrial associations in Karachi also attended the meeting.

The governor and industrialists appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Energy in provision of gas and coordination for electricity meter connections to the industrial units.

The SAPM on Power & Petroleum informed the participants about improvement and progress in energy sector making it more competitive and open market.

The governor urged that joint efforts by the industrialists and the federal government would ramp up the progress and development of the country.

